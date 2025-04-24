Tribeca Festival Reveals 2025 Games Program Lineup

The annual Tribeca Festival is a massive gathering showcasing a wide variety of art, from films, music, and of course, games. This year, the Tribeca Festival will take place from June 4th to 15th in New York City, and the festivities will include a number of exciting video game announcements and demos. Although it’s the 24th year for the Tribeca Festival, 2025 marks the fifth year of games-specific content, and the lineup includes some big players in the gaming space. Today, the Tribeca Festival has revealed the full lineup for its 2025 games program, which features nine games from some beloved studios and publishers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Tribeca Festival’s 2025 Games Program will feature the world premieres of several games, alongside a games gallery with free playable demos. These demos will be available at Pier 57 and will be open to the public from June 11th to 15th. To get a taste of what demos will be on offer, here is the full lineup for the 2025 Games Program at the Tribeca Festival:

Absolum – World Premiere

The key art for Absolum

This new game comes from developers Dometu, Guard Crush, and Supamonks and is being published by Dometu. Here’s the description for this upcoming title, as shared by Tribeca:

“In a fantasy world where magic use is restricted to King Azra and his wizardly court, four outcasts start a revolt to overthrow him and restore magic to the world.”

Cairn – New York Premiere

Screenshot from Cairn

An upcoming release developed and published by The Game Bakers. Here’s the official description:

“Reach a summit never climbed before in this survival-climber from the creators of Furi. Climb anywhere and plan your route carefully, managing pitons and resources to survive Mount Kami.”

Death Howl – World Premiere

Death Howl screenshot

A new game from developer The Outer Zone, published by 11 bit studios. Here’s the description:

“Journey through the sorrowful spirit world. Craft cards and claim powerful totems to defeat the woeful spirits lurking in the mystical lands. Unravel the tale of a grieving mother.”

Dispatch – New York Premiere

A look at Dispatch

Upcoming superhero workplace comedy developed and published by AdHoc Studio. Full description below:

“Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy where choices matter. Manage a dysfunctional team and strategize who to send to emergencies, all while balancing your own quest to become a hero.”

MIO: Memories in Orbit – North American Premiere

A look at MIO

Upcoming metroidvania developed by Douze Dixièmes, and published by Focus Entertainment Publishing. Full description:

“Play as MIO in this mesmerizing metroidvania and explore an enormous technological ark overgrown with machines gone rogue. Uncover numerous secrets, enhance MIO’s abilities and save the spaceship from oblivion.”

Mixtape – World Premiere

Mixtape screenshot

New narrative-driven title developed by Beethoven & Dinosaur and published by Annapurna Interactive. Here’s what this one’s about:

“On their final night of high school, three friends embark on a nostalgic adventure through dreamlike reenactments of pivotal memories, set to a curated 90s soundtrack. Mixtape blends vibrant visuals, heartfelt storytelling, and diverse gameplay, from skateboarding to rhythm challenges, exploring themes of friendship, growth, and music’s role in life’s defining moments.”

Possessor(s) – World Premiere

Key art from Possessor(s)

Upcoming surreal horror game from Heart Machine and published by Devolver Digital. Here’s what we know about this one so far:

“Escape a sprawling, flooded city overrun with surreal horror in this fast-paced action side scroller.”

SLEEP AWAKE– World Premiere

Sleep Awake screenshot

Upcoming release from developer Eyes Out, published by Blumhouse Games. Here’s the description:

“People are disappearing in their sleep. As Katja, you must navigate the horror of depraved death cults and otherworldly forces to save yourself and those who rely upon you.”

Take Us North – World Premiere

Screenshot from Take Us North

A narrative adventure game developed by Anima Interactive. Full description:

“Inspired by real-world stories, Take Us North is a narrative adventure/survival game that follows the journeys of migrants and asylum seekers on their way to cross the US-Mexico border.”

As you can see, many of these new games will be revealed for the first time during the Tribeca Festival this June. Gamers will be able to get a hands-on first look at the lineup during the games gallery from June 11th to 15th.

Tickets for the Tribeca Festival will be available from the Tribeca Film website. Members can already buy tickets, while the general public sale begins on April 29th.