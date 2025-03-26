Iconic PS1 Game Hit With Best Sale Yet for New Remaster

An iconic game for PS1 that just received a new remaster not long ago has been hit with its best discount yet on the PlayStation Store. As time has gone on, a larger push has been made by Sony and other gaming publishers to start remastering and porting games from the PS1 era. Over the past few months alone, this has resulted in games like MediEvil 2, Dino Crisis, and Suikoden and Suikoden II all coming to modern PlayStation hardware in new capacities. Now, one of the newest PS1 re-releases that sits alongside these aforementioned games has been brought to a new low by way of a promo that just began.

As of today, Tomba! Special Edition has been hit with a sizable sale on the PS Store. Originally released in 1997, Tomba! was one of the most popular action-platformers that released on the PS1. It went on to receive a sequel in 1999 with Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return, and more recently was remastered for PS5 and PS4 in 2024. Now, that remaster has fallen to its lowest value yet, but not for long.

Thanks to PlayStation’s new Spring Sale, which discounts thousands of games for PS5 and PS4, Tomba! Special Edition has now been marked down to $11.99 until April 10th. Typically, the game retails for $19.99, which means that this deal is 40% off of its standard value. While Tomba! Special Edition has been on sale a handful of times since arriving last year, this is the best deal to date and shouldn’t be missed by those looking to tap into some PS1 nostalgia.

If you’re not familiar with Tomba! or would simply like to see more of what this Special Edition version of the game has in store, you can get a look at its official trailer and description below.

Tomba! Special Edition

Synopsis: “Tomba! returns in Tomba! Special Edition, the ultimate version of the legendary platforming masterpiece.

As the titular Tomba, you leap, bite, and throw your way across stunning 2.5D landscapes on a quest to overcome a deplorable cadre of nefarious pigs. Along the way, you’ll explore ancient relics, discover fascinating characters, unlock thrilling quests, and unearth hidden treasures. It’s a platforming adventure that perfectly fuses linear and nonlinear gameplay styles.”