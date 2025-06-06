4 Iconic PS1 Games Releasing Soon on Modern PlayStation Consoles

The June 2025 PlayStation State of Play was filled with tons of announcements for PS5 and PS4 players. During the presentation, Sony revealed some of the upcoming PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog additions for the coming months. Fans of the PS1 will be happy to hear that four of these new additions will be from Sony’s first video game console. More importantly, they are from two of the console’s most iconic franchises.

The first two PS1 Classics Catalog additions are from the cult-classic vehicular combat series, Twisted Metal. Specifically, Twisted Metal 3 and Twisted Metal 4 will crash their way onto the PS Plus perk on July 15th. This is perfect for fans, as the second season of Peacock’s Twisted Metal show begins on July 31st. The second two additions are from the beloved Resident Evil series. The fan-favorite entries, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, will haunt tons of PS Plus Premium subscribers when it comes to the Classics Catalog later this summer.

It should be noted that the Classics Catalog is only available to PS Plus Premium subscribers. This should not be confused with the Game Catalog, which is available to both Extra and Premium subscribers and only includes modern PS4 and PS5 games.

This was not the only classic PlayStation game announced for the PS Plus Classics Catalog. During the presentation, it was also announced that the 2002 PS2 sci-fi RPG, Deus Ex: The Conspiracy, would be added. Players will not have to wait long to play the series’ first entry on modern consoles. It will be added to the Classics Catalog on June 17th.

Here are descriptions for each of the upcoming PS1 Classics Catalog additions:

Twisted Metal 3

Synopsis: “Welcome to our twisted world where the drivers are insane, the explosions apocalyptic and the weapons hard-core nasty. It’s the original and ultimate automotive combat experience!”

Twisted Metal 4

Synopsis: “High-octane attitude with a twist. Sweet Tooth and his pumped-up posse of evil henchmen have taken control of the most explosive freakshow on wheels.”

Resident Evil 2

Synopsis: “2 Separate Adventures! Command Leon Kennedy, a rookie cop who stumbles onto the carnage reporting for his first duty, or play as Claire Redfield, desperately searching for her missing brother.”

Resident Evil 3

Synopsis: “Join Jill Valentine, the heroine and amazing survivor of the notorious disaster at the mansion, as her nightmare continues. After resigning from S.T.A.R.S. Jill now prepares to head out of Raccoon City…but it’s not going to be easy. Caught in a town crawling with flesh eating zombies, more than ever she must rely on brute force and cunning to find a way to escape alive. This unique adventure intricately reveals more of Umbrella Corporation’s nightmarish plot and picks up just hours before the events from Resident Evil 2.”

Are you excited for these classic PS1 games to finally make it to modern platforms? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below. Also, you can check out everything that was announced during today’s PlayStation State of Play here.