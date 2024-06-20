Twisted Metal Season 2 Casts Barry Star as Fan-Favorite Character

Twisted Metal is coming back Season 2 and has just cast Anthony Carrigan as Calypso. The Barry star will be a series regular this time around as he brings a fan-favorite character to life. Peacock describes Calypso as "the mysterious, charismatic host and creator of a dangerous demolition derby tournament, who invites all assassins, vigilantes, mercenaries and joyriders to participate. To the winner, he offers the prize of making their greatest wish come true, but with Calypso there's always a twist…" So, there's clearly more danger for our colorful cast headed into Twisted Metal Season 2.

There are some other new faces coming aboard Twisted Metal for this trip around the track. She-Hulk fan-favorite Patty Guggenheim is set to appear along with Tiana Okoye and Richard de Klerk. Back in the drivers seat for Twisted Metal Season 2 are Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Seanoa (aka Samoa Joe for all you wrestling fans), and Will Arnett returning to voice Sweet Tooth.

(Photo: Anthony Carrigan joins Twisted Metal Season 2. - Photo Credit Leslie Hassler)

How Good Was Twisted Metal Season 1?

(Photo: Twisted Metal stars Anthony Mackie. - Peacock)

For ComicBook, Twisted Metal is among the very strong video games adaptations that have been hitting streamers lately. You can count Anthony Mackie's series among other standouts like The Last of Us, Fallout, Knuckles and more. Twisted Metal doesn't shy away from the comedic undercurrent of the games that inspired it. It seems we didn't realize how good Mackie would be in this role when he was cast. All in all, our Cade Onder applauded the Peacock show for being one of the most unique offerings of last season.

"Twisted Metal is a very charming show that manages to accomplish a lot in its ten 30-minute episodes. There are tons of well-earned laughs, a diverse cast of eccentric characters with fleshed out and unique backstories, and a surprising amount of world-building," Onder wrote. "It's almost shocking that the show isn't longer, given everything it does and how well it pulls it all off. While there are some areas that suffer, such as the vehicular action scenes, everything else comes together in such a satisfying way that it makes Twisted Metal another very successful gaming adaptation."

Plenty Of Mysteries Left For Season 2

(Photo: Agent Stone will be back. - Peacock)

Peacock had fans overjoyed when Twisted Metal Season 2 was announced. Along with that wonderful news, ComicBook interviewed Thomas Hayden Church about coming back for another lap. He talked about the eventual return of Agent Stone. Fans really loved the character and his involvement with the larger plot will come into even more focus with the new episodes.

"Michael and I talked about that," Church shared with us. "Michael Jonathan Smith, the showrunner. And when we were setting that up, that scene where I get the hatchet to the face, and then she gives me the pistol. I asked him, I go, 'Are we gonna see this?' And he goes, 'I don't know.' And so we shot it, we shot it all different ways where you do see me put the pistol near my head and pull the trigger, and then they shot it where you just hear it. Who knows?"

"I mean, the character was apparently very popular," the star observed. "You know, with a fan reaction. The show got a huge audience. But apparently, a lot of the feedback was that people really liked Agent Stone. So I wouldn't be surprised. And that's a tough look to get, you know, because that hair..."

Are you stoked for more Twisted Metal? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!