PS2 Exclusive RPG Sequel Announced for Nintendo Switch Consoles After 19 Years

A PS2-exclusive RPG from 2007 is getting a sequel, 19 years after its release. And this new sequel isn’t coming via PS5, but via PC, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. In other words, it’s set to be a Nintendo console exclusive, with no word of a PlayStation release or an Xbox release. There is word that the long-awaited sequel will release sometime in the summer of 2027, on the 20-year anniversary of the first game.

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In addition to a sequel to a 2003 PS2 classic, nostalgic PlayStation gamers — at least those with a Switch or Switch 2 — can look forward to Dokapon Kingdom: Connect 2, a sequel to 2023’s Dokapon Kingdom: Connect, which itself is a remake of 2007’s Dokapon Kingdom. As you may know, this 2007 PS2 game is also actually a remake of the 1994 SNES game, Dokapon 3・2・1 – Arashi o Yobu Yuujou.

While Dokapon Kingdom was only available on PS2 at launch, Nintendo fans may be familiar with it because it later came to the Nintendo Wii. And this was the only platform it ever came to until it was remade in 2023 as a Nintendo Switch console exclusive. To this end, it’s not surprising this sequel to this remake is also a Nintendo console exclusive. And given the fact that the remake never came to PlayStation platforms, nor Xbox platforms for that matter, there is no reason to expect this sequel to come to any of these platforms either.

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A Nostalgic RPG With a Cult Following

Developed by Sting Entertainment and published by Atlus, the original PS2 game was notably not very good, as evidenced by its 61 on Metacritic. And it wasn’t a commercial hit either. To this end, it was a surprise that it got a modern remake in 2023. This remake earned a similar reception, as evidenced by its 63 on Metacritic. That said, like with the original game, the consumer reception was far more positive. To this end, while the Nintendo eShop doesn’t have user reviews, Steam does. On Steam, it has an 86% approval rating across nearly 1,000 user reviews. This explains how it’s getting a sequel.

Like the remake, the sequel is being developed by the original developer, Sting. The publishing is different than the original, though. To this end, this sequel is being published by Compile Heart and Idea Factory International.

In addition to a precise release date, there’s no word on how much this sequel will cost, but it will presumably cost as much as the remake, which is to say $49.99. In the meantime, those looking for cheap PS2 nostalgia, a remake of one of the best PS2 exclusive games is currently available for just $5.