Remake of Forgotten PS2 and Xbox Game Coming to Nintendo Switch This Week

A forgotten PS2 and original Xbox game is coming to the Nintendo Switch this week on August 14. In other words, it is only three days away from hitting the Nintendo eShop. Right now though, there is no word of it coming to Nintendo Switch 2, nor any reason to expect it come to Nintendo Switch. And if it does, it will not be in time for this August 14 release. However, it will be playable on Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility for all those who are willing to fork over $20 for the game.

The Nintendo Switch game in question is a remake of Ghost Master, a puzzle strategy game from 2003 and from UK studio Sick Puppies. When first released, Ghost Master was only on PC and Mac, but in 2004 it came to PS2 and Xbox. And it is these versions it is best known for as these versions proved more popular than the PC and Mac versions. Also because the PC version was not available on Steam when it launched, with a Steam version not coming until 2006.

The remake is not called Ghost Master, but Ghost Master: Resurrection, and while it is set to debut on Nintendo Switch this week, it actually came to PC back in November of last year. The original version of the game notably earned an 81 on Metacritic, and this new remake is earning similar remarks. To this end, it has an 84% approval rating on Steam. As for what is new in the remake, well it is described as a “faithful remake,” so not much has been changed, but there are new graphics, refined mechanics, and a new engine running it all.

“The classic Ghost Master returns from the depths of the underworld, resurrected in a glorious rebirth of terror and intrigue,” reads an official pitch of the remake, for those curious in knowing more. “This faithful remake of the beloved original brings back the essence of the classic, now infused with stunning new graphics, a powerful new engine, and refined mechanics that will leave you screaming for more.”

It is worth noting that a Nintendo Switch price point for the Nintendo eShop has not been revealed, but the Steam version costs $19.99, so this is presumably how much the game will cost on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED as well.

