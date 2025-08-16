Amazon Has One of the Great PS3 and Xbox 360 Games Free for 48 Hours

One of the great PS3 and Xbox 360 games is currently available for free, courtesy of Amazon. The PS3 and Xbox 360 generation is arguably the greatest generation in the history of gaming. In particular, many great franchises got their start during this era. It was also during this era that we saw a surge of GTA clones before the vast majority of these clones gave up trying to mimic the Grand Theft Auto model. The best of these GTA clones, to date, is no doubt Saints Row. And the best Saints Row game is no doubt Saints Row 2, the new free game in question.

This new offer comes specifically via Prime Gaming and GOG, the latter of which means this offer is limited to PC. More than this, the offer is about expire at the end of August 18. In other words, the offer is about to expire in 48 hours. The only catch is that as a Prime Gaming offer this is unsurprisingly limited to Amazon Prime subscribers. Those that want to subscribe for just one month though to claim this free PS3 and Xbox 360 classic can do just that, and score 20 other free games currently available via Prime Gaming. These other games include another Saints Row game, a Marvel game, and more.

Sequel Also Free

In addition to Saints Row 2, there is another Saints Row game currently free with a Prime Gaming subscription, courtesy of Amazon Prime. It is not the direct sequel, but the sequel to Saints Row 2 sequel. In other words, Saints Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is also free on Prime Gaming. The window of opportunity is the exact same as the window for Saints Row 2.

Still Holds Up

While Saints Row 2 is very much of its era, it actually holds up in 2025. Like most other games from the PS3 and Xbox 360 days, it is not the prettiest and it can be a little stiff in places, but it’s open-world sandbox chaos is still great and the closest the series has gotten to GTA. To this end, Saints Row 2 is the considered by many as one of the best GTA clones ever and the best Saints Row game.

With Saints Row developer Volition closed, there may not be any new Saints Row games in the future. Meanwhile, the latest installment in the series, the 2022 reboot, was so bad and such a flop (one of the biggest of the generation) that it is what killed the studio – our review scored the game an underwhelming 3/5. Suffice to say, those who want to play Saints Row in 2025 are not going to find much from the more modern entries, and are rather going to want to revisit the earlier games. The first Saints Row is a little rough around the edges though, and was never that great or popular in the first place, making Saints Row 2 a great starting point – and the only game in the series you can get for free legally (we’re looking at you Saints 4 Row).