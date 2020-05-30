5 PS4 Games on Sale for $5 or Less

The PlayStation Store currently has not one, but two new promotional sales live discounting a huge slab of PS4 games. One of these sales discounts every PS4 game featured to $20 or less, making it great for bargain hunters. Meanwhile, the other features "double discounts" for PlayStation Plus members. That said, if you're looking for the cheapest of the cheap from both sales, then you've clicked on the right link. Below, you will find five games that are currently on sale for $5 or less, but only for a limited time. Of course, if you're looking for the latest and greatest PS4 games, then you're going to be disappointed by the list below. In order for a game to be discounted all the way to $5 or less, it typically needs to be a few years old. However, while the games below are a bit on the older side, they are all quality pickups, especially at their current price points.

Friday the 13th: The Game Pitch: "Friday the 13th: The Game will strive to give every single player the tools to survive, escape, or even try to take down the man who cannot be killed. Each and every gameplay session will give you an entirely new chance to prove if you have what it takes not only to survive, but to best the most prolific killer in cinema history, a slasher with more kills than any of his rivals!" Price: $4.99 LINK

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Pitch: Taking place nine years after the events of MGSV: Ground Zeroes and the fall of Mother Base, Snake a.k.a. Big Boss, awakes from a nine year coma. The game resumes the story in 1984, with the Cold War still as the backdrop, which continues to shape a global crisis. Snake’s journey takes him into a world where he is driven by a need for revenge and the pursuit of a shadow group, XOF. Price: $3.99 LINK

Nex Machina Pitch: "Nex Machina is an intense arcade-style twin-stick shooter from Housemarque. Taking hints from both Robotron and Smash TV, Nex Machina focuses on pure action, voxel destruction, and competition in the distant, cablepunk themed future." Price: $4.99 LINK

Agents of Mayhem Pitch: "In Agents of Mayhem, you run a no-holds barred operation against a shadowy super-villain organization known only as LEGION and their mysterious leader, the Morningstar. Explore the city of Seoul as a variety of Super Agents to thwart Legion's vile plans to take over the world!" Price: $3.99 LINK