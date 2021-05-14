Popular PS4 Game Is Free to Download Until Tomorrow

✖

A popular PS4 game is free to download with no PlayStation Plus subscription. More specifically, until May 14th, 8 PM PT, all PS4 users can download Horizon Zero Dawn: The Complete Edition for free as part of PlayStation's Play at Home campaign, which has dished out nearly a dozen free games to all PS4 users so far this year, and which is about to give players a ton of free content for a variety of popular games.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition has been free to download for a few weeks, so this is more of a last-call public service announcement. After May 14th, 8 PM PT, the game will return to its normal price of $20.

"Earth is ours no more. Experience Aloy’s entire legendary quest to unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by deadly Machines," reads an official pitch of the game. "An outcast from her tribe, the young hunter fights to uncover her past, discover her destiny… and stop a catastrophic threat to the future. Unleash devastating, tactical attacks against unique Machines and rival tribes as you explore an open world teeming with wildlife and danger."

As noted, this isn't the standard version of the game, but The Complete Edition, which comes with the base game, The Frozen Wilds expansion, and everything below:

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

Digital art book

It's worth noting that a PS5 version of the game has yet to drop or even be announced. A proper PS5 version of the game -- which is to say a version that's not just the game playable via backward compatibility -- may never release, but if it does, there's a chance it will come with a free PS5 upgrade for all who own the game on PS4. In other words, having this downloaded may come in handy down the road. And of course, if you haven't played it already, you should. Not only is it one of 2017's best games, but the sequel is coming out later this year, and it looks poised to be one of the biggest releases of 2021.

