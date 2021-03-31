Popular PS4 Game Free to Download for Only a Few Hours

✖

A popular PS4 game is free, but only for a few more hours. Right now, all PS4 users can download 10 different games for free, with no PlayStation Plus required. That said, soon this number will decrease to nine because one of these games is only free for a few more hours. More specifically, time is running out to download Ratchet & Clank for free, because once the clock strikes 8 p.m. PT, the game will return to its normal price, which is $20.

As you may know, Ratchet & Clank, and the other nine aforementioned games, are free part of PlayStation's "Play at Home" initiative, which encourages and helps PlayStation players to stay home during the ongoing pandemic.

The 2016 reboot/remake has been free all month, but soon this month will end and so will the deal with it. However, if you download the game before time runs out, it's yours to keep and play whenever you'd like for as much as you'd like. This isn't a free trial, but a free download, and unlike free games via PlayStation Plus, it's not tied to an active subscription to anything.

For those that don't know: Ratchet & Clank is a 2016-released re-imagining of the very first game in the series that hit all the way back in 2002. Further, it's based on an accompanying film that hit the same year, which is also based on the 2002 game.

Upon release, the reimagining from Insomniac Games was received well, garnering a very solid 85 on Metacritic. It didn't win many end-of-the-year awards, but many PlayStation fans can agree it was one of the better PS4 games of 2016.

This freebie comes months before Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart releases in June. However, while these two games are in the same series, they are not directly connected. In other words, you don't need to play 2016's reimagining to play Rift Apart, but of course, it wouldn't hurt.

For more coverage on all things PS4 and all things PlayStation, click here or keep scrolling and peep the relevant links below: