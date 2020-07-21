Is Xbox Game Pass Coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch?

✖

Is Xbox Game Pass coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4? For a while, it seemed possible Xbox Game Pass would expand and extend to PlayStation and Nintendo hardware, especially the latter. There were numerous rumors and reports last year that claimed Nintendo and Xbox were in talks about Xbox Game Pass coming to Nintendo Switch, but it looks like those talks didn't evolve into anything. Meanwhile, based on what I've heard over the years regarding Xbox expressing interest in bringing at least some games to PlayStation platforms, I wouldn't be surprised if there was also talks to bring Xbox Game Pass to PS4, but if there was, there weren't any noteworthy rumors or reports suggesting as much.

That said, during a recent interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer downplayed the possibility of Xbox Game Pass migrating to the platforms of its space rivals, which goes against his remarks in the past. When Xbox Game Pass was in its infancy stage, Spencer suggested it could come to every platform, or at least that's what the goal was. And maybe this is still the goal, but it looks likely it won't be achieved anytime soon.

According to Spencer, competitive platforms -- like Nintendo Switch, PS4, and soon PS5 -- aren't interested in supporting the full Xbox experience, which includes Xbox Live Gold, its features, and more. And as a result, it doesn't sound like the service can come to these platforms.

"The thing about other gaming console platforms is we're not able to bring a full Xbox experience on those platforms," said Spencer while speaking to Game Star. "In places where we have brought Xbox - mobile phones like we're doing now with Project xCloud with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate [and] what we've done with PC bringing our full Xbox experience there - we know when somebody is playing one of our Xbox games there is an expectation that they've got their Xbox Live community, they have their Achievements, Game Pass is an option, my first-party library is completely there. The other competitive platforms really aren't interested in having a full Xbox experience on their hardware. But for us, we want to be where gamers want to be and that's the path that we're on."

Of course, things are always subject to change. In other words, while it sounds like Xbox Game Pass won't be available on Nintendo or PlayStation platforms anytime soon, this could change over time.

H/T, Eurogamer.

