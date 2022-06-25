PlayStation Store Sale Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Just $3

There are a few different PlayStation Store sales currently live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games, as well as PS5 games, in the process. Many of these are filler. Other deals are for newer games, and thus they still require a considerable bit of money upfront. That said, if you're in the market for the cheapest of cheap, but still want something AAA, or close to AAA, in terms of scope and quality, you clicked on the right article.

Of course, to get AAA games for $3 you either have to sell your soul or settle for older games. Not PS3, PS2, and PS1 old, but games that are at least a few years old or perhaps that didn't sell very well. To this end, while digging through the metric ton of deals, we found a few games that fit the billing above.

Below, you can check out these games via a trailer of each game and read more about all of them, courtesy of official descriptions either pulled from the PlayStation Store or Steam.

Just Cause 3: "The Mediterranean republic of Medici is suffering under the brutal control of General Di Ravello, a dictator with an insatiable appetite for power. Enter Rico Rodriguez, a man on a mission to destroy the General's hold on power by any means necessary. With over 400 square miles of complete freedom from sky to seabed and a huge arsenal of weaponry, gadgets and vehicles, prepare to unleash chaos in the most creative and explosive ways you can imagine."

Injustice 2: "Build and power up the ultimate version of your favourite DC legends in INJUSTICE 2. This is your Legend. Your Journey. Your Injustice."

Agents of Mayhem: "In Agents of MAYHEM, you run a no-holds barred operation against a shadowy super-villain organization known only as LEGION and their mysterious leader, the Morningstar. Explore the city of Seoul as a variety of Super Agents to thwart LEGION's vile plans to take over the world!"

Thief: "Garrett, the Master Thief, steps out of the shadows into the City. In this treacherous place, where the Baron's Watch spreads a rising tide of fear and oppression, his skills are the only things he can trust. Even the most cautious citizens and their best-guarded possessions are not safe from his reach."

