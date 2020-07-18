PlayStation Discounts One of PS4's Best-Selling Games to Just $9

✖

PlayStation has discounted one of PS4's best-selling games to just $9. However, the offer is only available for a limited time. More specifically, until July 23, all PlayStation 4 users can currently buy, via the PlayStation Store, Far Cry 5 for just $9. Not only does this represent a savings of 85 percent, but it's the cheapest the game has ever been on the PlayStation Store.

The new deal is part of PlayStation Store's weekly "Deal of the Week," and also includes Far Cry 5's Season Pass, which is also available for $9 until July 23, a savings of 70 percent. After July 23, both the game and its Season Pass will return to their normal prices of $60 and $30, respectively.

For those that don't know: Far Cry 5 is the latest installment in the Far Cry series that debuted back in 2018. And while it was far more divisive than previous entries in the series, it not only quickly became the best-selling Far Cry game to date, but it's the best-selling Ubisoft game of this generation.

Below, you can read more about the game:

"Hope County, Montana, has been overrun by a fanatical doomsday cult – The Project at Eden’s Gate," reads an official pitch of the game. "On your arrival, you must spark the fires of resistance to liberate the community. Fan the flames of resistance and fight to free Hope County from the grip of a deadly cult. Beware the wrath of Joseph Seed and his cult followers as you support the resistance in small-town America. Explore Hope County and discover the Montana countryside, its wildlife, and its inhabitants in an exciting open world."

Far Cry 5 is far from the greatest installment in the series, but with Far Cry 6 releasing this coming February, now may be a good time to give it a go if you haven't.

