Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals Gameplay Feature Straight Out of Mortal Kombat

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has revealed a new gameplay feature that looks like it's straight out of Mortal Kombat. Earlier this week, Ubisoft revealed a huge slab of new gameplay footage of the upcoming PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia game. And during this footage, Ubisoft unveiled a new gameplay feature featuring a kill transition that showed an x-ray look at the enemy's bones breaking like it was a Mortal Kombat 11 brutality.

At the time, some suspected this was just a little flair for the reveal, but since then game director Benoit Richter has confirmed that these extra grisly kills can happen during gameplay. Further, it sounds like they will be triggered by the player. In other words, not random. However, it also sounds like players won't be able to do it often. Richter notes it only happens in certain situations. What these situations are, is unclear, but it sounds like it will be more of a treat than a common occurrence.

Of course, this touch may seem a bit unnecessary, especially in the context of the series, but given the Viking theme of this entry, it seems fitting.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release worldwide on November 17 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

"In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you are Eivor, a fierce Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory," reads an official pitch of the game. "Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in your quest to earn your place among the gods in Valhalla."

