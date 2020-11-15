Popular PS4 Game Unexpectedly Made Free

✖

A popular PS4 game has been made free on the PlayStation Store out of nowhere. Right now all PS4 players can download not just one of 2015's highest-rated games, but one of the highest-rated games of the generation. More specifically, and for a seemingly limited time, PS4 players, via the PlayStation Store, can download Crypt of the NecroDancer for free, no strings attached. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the game will remain free because there's no official announcement about it being free from developer Brace Yourself Games, suggesting this could be a mistake, and if it's, it's not going to remain free for very long.

There's also a slight catch. In order to currently download the game for free, you will need a UK/European PSN account. That said, anyone can create a European PSN account. Not only is it free and easy, but if your PS4 is set as your "primary console" you can play any game you've downloaded via a European PSN account on a North American account.

As for the game itself, it debuted back in 2015 via independent developer Brace Yourself Games. Depending on the platform, the game currently sits between an impressive 85 and 92 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on Steam, 96 percent of users across 17,000 reviews have reviewed the game positively, giving it an "overwhelmingly positive" User Review score.

"Crypt of the NecroDancer is an award-winning hardcore roguelike rhythm game," reads an official pitch of the game. "Move on the beat to navigate an ever-changing dungeon while battling dancing skeletons, zombies, dragons, and more. Groove to the epic Danny Baranowsky soundtrack, or select songs from your own MP3 collection!"

It's important to note that, at the moment of publishing, Crypt of the NecroDancer is listed as free on the PlayStation Store. However, by the time you're reading this, this may have changed. It's also worth noting that if this is a mistake, there's a chance it won't be honored. This year, a few PS4 games have been accidentally made free on the PlayStation Store, only for PlayStation to revoke the purchase after the fact.

