PlayStation Makes One of PS4's Best Games $4.59 for Limited Time

PlayStation, via the PlayStation Store, has made one of PS4's greatest games just $4.59, but only for a limited time. Ahead of the release of the PS5, the PlayStation Store is running three different promotional sales, discounting hundreds and hundreds of PS4 games in the process. Across all three sales are deals on the biggest AAA games and deals that literally discount games to less than $1. However, not many of these deals are better than $4.59 for Inside, one of the highest-rated games of the generation.

Inside usually costs $20, and it's not often it goes on sale. In fact, this 77 percent off offer is the cheapest it's ever been on the PlayStation Store. And if you haven't played the game already, you should. Not only is $4.59 a complete steal for it, but even its full asking price is a steal.

On PS4, the game boasts an incredibly impressive 91 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on Xbox One, which is the same version of the game, it comes in with a score of 93. Not only is it one of the most critically-acclaimed games of the generation, but Inside has also sold millions of copies. So, again, while it's four years old, it's a complete steal at $4.59.

Meanwhile, its predecessor, Limbo, is also on sale, but even cheaper at $2.29. The two games aren't related, so you don't need to play Limbo to enjoy Inside, but much like Inside, it's one of the highest-rated games of its own generation, the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation.

According to Inside's unique PlayStation Store listing, the game will be $4.59 until November 21. After this, it will return to its normal price of $20. Meanwhile, the game's listing also notes it's playable on PS5 via backward compatibility.

