PS5 Makes Environmentally Friendly Change From PS4

PlayStation has made an environmentally friendly change from the PS4 to the PS5. When the PS5 releases next week, you'll notice something missing from the PS5 retail box: plastic. The PS5 packaging, unlike the PS4 packaging, is completely plastic-free. Not only is this different from the PS4 packaging, but it's different from the Xbox Series X packaging, which features styrofoam shock proofing inside. In the place of this, the PS5 makes use of some type of recycled cardboard alternative, though silicon can still be found within, courtesy of things like cable ties.

Adding to this, the PS5 controller, the DualSense, also comes in a recycled box, which is a huge change from the DualShock 4 controller, which came in a polymer film made translucent because it looks good on store shelves.

Of course, the PS5 -- by nature of being a gaming machine -- is going to leave a substantial carbon footprint on the world, but it's good to see Sony being conscious of the environment and avoiding adding to this footprint where it can, especially because this will undoubtedly cost Sony money, probably in more ways than one.

Fortunately for Sony, it's going to make all of this back and more with the PS5, which as we note in our review, is one heck of a console.

"Now that hours upon hours have been spent with it, we can safely say that the actual experience of playing the PlayStation 5 is quite honestly a delight," reads the opening of our review of the console. "What I suspect will come to define the new generation of consoles, regardless of which one you’re talking about, is relatively simple: beautiful graphics and seriously decreased load times."

The PS5 is set to release on November 12 or November 19, depending on where you are in the world. Further, it will cost either $400 or $500, depending on what version of the machine you cop.

