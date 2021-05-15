PS4 and PS5 Owners Can Now Play a Former Xbox Exclusive

✖

Both PS4 and PS5 owners can now play a former Xbox console exclusive. This week, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Subnautica: Below Zero, and more released, giving PS4 and PS5 gamers plenty of things to play. However, if none of these games tickle your fancy, you may want to check out Call of the Sea, which quietly came to PS4 and PS5 this week after being console exclusive to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S for months.

As of May 11, Call of the Sea is available on both PS4 and PS5 for $26.99, which is oddly $7 more than what it costs on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear why it costs more on PlayStation consoles, but it could simply be some new release tax.

What is clear is that if you buy the game on PS4, you won't need to buy it on PS5 as the PS5 version comes as a free upgrade to all that own the game on PS4.

As for the game itself, it's a first-person adventure game developed by Out of the Blue and published by Raw Fury that debuted back on December 8, 2021 via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If the game looks and sounds familiar, it may be because it was one of the first Xbox Series X games ever revealed.

"It is 1934, in the far reaches of the South Pacific," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of her missing husband’s expedition and finds herself on a lush island paradise - a nameless, forgotten place, dotted with the remnants of a lost civilization. What strange secrets does it hold, and what might Norah unearth in her quest for the truth?"

