Long-Awaited PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Feature May Give PlayStation Edge Over Xbox

A significant and long-awaited PSN feature could provide PS4 and PS5 the edge over Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Across both generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, there aren’t many exclusive features that separate either platform from its competitor. They are very similar machines, with many shared games, nearly identical specs, and many similar features. To this end, every aforementioned console supports Discord, but none have proper Discord integration. That said, it looks like this is finally about to change for PS5 and possibly the PS4 as well

Over on Reddit, a Discord user revealed that this week they were able to unlock the option to link their PSN account to Discord, an option that normally isn’t available. Some initially thought the feature was stealth released, but this isn’t the case. PSN x Discord still isn’t live yet, but it’s clearly going to be soon. Not only is PlayStation — clearly — actively working on it, but work on it is seemingly almost complete.

Unfortunately, we still don’t have any specifics on not only when exactly the feature will go live but how extensive and robust the integration will be. You’d imagine it will be similar to what those on PC have access to, but for now, this is just an assumption.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this leak nor the speculation it has created. We don’t anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, especially if a formal rollout is imminent, but if any type of response is issued, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided, salient or not.

