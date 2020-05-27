PS4 System Update Released, Here's What It Does

✖

A new system update released for PlayStation 4 consoles this week with some familiar update notes detailing what’s changed. If you’ve kept an eye on these sorts of updates that release for the PlayStation 4 occasionally, you’ll know that they rarely add new features or any immediately noticeable changes to the platform. This update is the same since it doesn’t do much as far as an everyday user can tell, but it does claim to have improved system performance. Issues infrequently arise along with system updates that weren’t there previously, though things have apparently gone smoothly so far with this update’s release.

The update for the PlayStation 4 system software was available to download as of May 27th and likely started and finished before many people even knew it was happening once they powered on their PlayStation 4s. Notes for the update which were shared on the PlayStation’s site for these sorts of updates said the “system software update improves system performance.”

That’s not really much to go off of if you’re trying to figure out what’s changed, but the PlayStation 4 update notes never are very detailed anyway unless something big has happened. The update notes for the 7.50 update which went out prior to this one, for example, read exactly the same as the ones for the 7.51 update. That’s par for the course with PlayStation 4 updates, so it shouldn’t be surprising for this one to be without any monumental changes.

For those looking for more exciting updates not on the PlayStation 4 but on the future of PlayStation, next week is one to keep an eye on. There’s supposedly going to be a new PlayStation 5-focused event taking place next week, perhaps as early as June 3rd, to show off more about the new console as well as some of the games that are planned to release with it. Sony has been quiet on the PlayStation 5 news compared to Microsoft which already held an event recently for the Xbox Series X, so perhaps we’ll see something noteworthy from the next event if it does take place in a week.

If you’ve got a PlayStation 4 and an Xbox One, you can at least look forward to some future Xbox updates even if this PlayStation 4 update didn’t do much. Signing up for the Xbox Insider program will help with that now that Xbox is accepting people into different rings of the program.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.