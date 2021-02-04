Destruction AllStars Developer Promises Fix for Annoying Voice Chat Problems

✖

Destruction AllStars finally released for the PlayStation 5 this week, and it is free to claim for PlayStation Plus subscribers for two months. The characted-based vehicular arena video game from developer Lucid Games might look like an amalgamation of various other genres melded together, but it's hard to argue with "free to subscribers," and it is sure to have its fans as time goes on. But there are at least a few issues with the video game's voice chat, and the developer has promised that a fix is in the works.

The short version is, because of how the video game handles voice chat, there's a good chance most everyone playing has had the experience of starting up a match and suddenly having voice chatter and other noise blaring through speakers as it picks up from the DualSense controller mic. There's seemingly no easy, in-game way to stop this at current beyond muting from the PS5 party chat settings. That's in addition to unwanted chatter coming from the controller's speakers. While not directly mentioned by the developer, it seems fair to assume that's what it is referring to when it describes "issues surrounding voice chat" below:

Thanks for all the feedback so far! We're aware of issues surrounding voice chat in Destruction AllStars and are hard at work on a fix! In the meantime, you can mute a party chat by pressing the PlayStation button, then Square on the party card or create a private party chat. — Lucid Games (@LucidGamesLtd) February 3, 2021

"Dominate the glittering global phenomenon of Destruction AllStars – the spectacular prime-time sport for dangerous drivers," the official description of Destruction AllStars reads in part. "Master the art of intense vehicle-based combat through timing, tactics and skills to cause colossal amounts of damage, destruction and devastation in vibrant arenas across the globe."

Destruction AllStars is now available for the PlayStation 5 and is free to claim as part of the latest PlayStation Plus offerings for two months. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Destruction AllStars right here.

What do you think of Destruction AllStars so far? Have you had a chance to play it for yourself? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T VG247]