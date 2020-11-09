PS5 Features New "Accolades" System for Players

✖

The PlayStation 5 will have a number of new features to improve the overall experience, and one of those features is a new Accolades system that could point out helpful players. Essentially the way it works is that users can award their fellow PS5 players with "Accolades" for their actions in games. These cannot be awarded by anyone on the player's Friend List, which should make sure that they're awarded fairly, and players can only give out one per match. Accolades given to a player are displayed on the user's profile, and fall into three different categories, according to Sony:

Helpful- Generous, effective communicator, team oriented.

Welcoming- Accepting of others, open, friendly.

Good sport- Positive, honourable, respectful.

Online gaming can be frustrating for newcomers, and oftentimes a big part of that comes from players that go out of their way to make the experience less enjoyable for others. The Accolades system rewards good behavior in a small way, and allows players the chance to share a small token of their appreciation. At the very least, it could be another way for PlayStation fans to bond over the games they enjoy.

It will be interesting to see whether or not players embrace the Accolades system. Trophies and achievements have significantly grown in popularity over the last few years, so it wouldn't be surprising to see gamers embracing Accolades much in the same way. While it's not possible for players to get a "negative" Accolade, the system could encourage good behavior in a way that could easily catch on.

The Accolades system is just one of a number of quality of life improvements that the PS5 will offer over its predecessor. The system will offer drastically shortened load times, a much quieter system, and graphics that truly push the boundaries of anything on the market today. It remains to be seen just how much developers and players will embrace these new additions, but these small changes could make for a superior experience to the current console generation.

Fans won't have much longer to wait to test out these new additions to the PlayStation brand. PS5 is set to release on November 12th.

What do you think about the Accolades system? Do you think it will encourage players to be on their best behavior? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!