2025 GOTY Contender Just Got an Exclusive Discount on PS5

A 2025 Game of the Year contender just got its second-ever discount on the PlayStation Store. The new discount is only 20%, but this is the biggest discount the PS5 game has received to date, and it manages to drop the price of the GOTY contender from $29.99 to $23.99. This deal — which is exclusive to the PlayStation Store, or in other words, unavailable on Steam and Microsoft Store — is only available until September 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The PS5 deal in question is for Blue Prince from developer Dogubomb and publisher Raw Fury, the former of which debuted with the puzzle adventure game, and what a debut it was. Right now, with a 92 on Metacritic, Blue Prince is the second highest-rated game of 2025, behind only Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. How many Game of the Year awards it will win come the end of the season, remains to be seen, but it will surely be in the conversation unless multiple Game of the year-level games are released between now and the end of the year that bump it out of contention. This is unlikely though.

Ridiculous Deals on the PlayStation Store

There are currently hundreds of PS5 games, and PS4 games, discounted on the PlayStation Store, so if this particular deal does not tickle your fancy or if you already own the game, there are plenty of other options. For example, one of the best PS3 games of all time is currently discounted to just $1. Meanwhile, a great horror game is even cheaper than this, discounted to just $0.59.

It is worth noting though that Blue Prince is available via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, if you have either of these subscriptions. It is not free with PS Plus Essential though.

Play video

More About the Game

For those who know nothing about Blue Prince, it is a puzzle adventure game where players visit. Mt. Holly, a mysterious manor that has shifting rooms. As you explore the manor, in pursuit of the rumored Room 46, you shape its layout by selecting which room is behind each closed door. The catch is that at the end of the day, the manor’s floor plan resets, and sometimes the contents of each room may also change.

Those that decide to check out Blue Prince should expect a game that is about 15-20 hours long just to mainline it. Add in side content, and the playthrough will be more like 30 to 35 hours. Meanwhile, completionists will need closer to 100 hours with the puzzle game. And after you beat it, you may want to check out our curated list of games to play specifically after it. All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.