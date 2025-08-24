One of the Best PS3 Games of All Time Now Only $1

Right now, one of the best PS3 games of all time is on sale for just $0.99. That said, the deal is not for the original PS3 version released in 2011, but the improved version released in 2015 on the PS4. Those after the original PS3 version can only find it on the PS3 version of the PlayStation Store, and play it on a PS3 console because it is not backward compatible. What is backward compatible is the PS4 version, which can be enjoyed on a PS5 and PS5 Pro. As for the game in question, it is Limbo from developer Playdead.

This new deal comes specifically the way of the PlayStation Store, where the game has been discounted by 90% until September 4. This is a new lowest price ever for the game on the PlayStation Store, and most likely the cheapest it will ever be unless Playdead decides to discount it by 95%.

Inside Also on Sale

In addition to Limbo, Inside is also dirt 90% off on the PlayStation Store, which means it is currently $1.99 on the PlayStation Store. Just like Limbo, this is a new lowest price ever for the game on PlayStation Store. For those that don’t know, Inside is the 2016 successor to Limbo.

Meanwhile, those interested in both can buy a bundle of the pair of games for just $2.69. Again, this is thanks to a 90 percent discount, and this is a new lowest price for the bundle on the PlayStation Store. If, somehow, none of these deals tickle your fancy, there is another fellow horror game currently only $0.54 on the PlayStation Store.

A Puzzle-Platformer Everyone Should Play

Limbo and Inside are two games everyone should play. There is a reason both are often cited as some of the greatest games of their respective generations. To this end, Limbo has a 90 on Metacritic, where Inside has a 93. When video games are championed not just as entertainment, but pieces of art, these two games from Playdead are often referenced. Both are straightforward experiences, with fairly simple platforming and puzzles that will challenge but not frustrate you. In this regard, both games can be a little simple, but that is because atmosphere is prioritized above all. This is also makes them accessible to many, unlike most puzzle games and most platformers.

For those interested, there are a ton of great deals for indie games on the PlayStation Store right now. Meanwhile, those with absolutely zero money to their name at the moment can still get in on the action, because PlayStation Plus has two new day one games currently available for free.