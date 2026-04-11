PS5 Game Only $1.24 After 95% Discount

There is a PS5 game, released in 2023, with decent ratings, that is currently only $1.24, thanks to a massive 95% discount on the PlayStation Store. The same offer is also available to PS4 users, as there is a PS4 version of the game as well. Meanwhile, the game can also be had on PC and Nintendo Switch, but not at this price point. This price point is exclusive to the PlayStation Store and is available on the PS Store until April 23. After this, the PS5 game will revert to its normal price point.

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Back in 2023, on July 27, developer Q-Games released a co-op beat ’em up by the name of PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe. Now, three years later, it is one of the cheapest games on the PlayStation Store. And according to user reviews on the PlayStation Store, at $1.24, this game is worth the attention of PS5 and PS5 Pro users. To date, it has a 3.94 out of 5-star rating, which is a 79 out of 100 on a 100-point scale. This isn’t the world’s greatest score, but it’s a great score for a game available for $1.24. 95% is also the biggest discount available on the PS Store right now.

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Co-op PS5 Game

For those that do not know, Q-Games is best known for the PixelJunk series, under which it has made a variety of games, including this one. It is also known for helping Nintendo make a couple of different Star Fox games.

This game, in particular, is a co-op beat ’em up that can be played solo or with up to four players. In the game, your job is simple: clean up the streets of Junktown as a squad of robot garbage collectors, and whoever gets in your way, trash them. The more efficiently you do this, the bigger your rewards will be. That said, there are rival groups who are trying to do the same thing, and thus, you will need to work on competing with these groups on top of everything else.

Those on PS5 and PS5 Pro who check out this PS5 game thanks to this massive discount should expect a runtime of about 10 hours, on average, or at least this is what its average runtime is according to user reviews. Whatever the case, at $1.24, you are getting good value no matter what.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.