New PS5 Report Has PlayStation Fans Very Worried About Underpowered Console

A new PS5 report has PlayStation fans very worried about the allegedly underpowered console. According to a new report, not only will the PS5 be more expensive than the Xbox Series X, but its lack of power in comparison to the Xbox console is reportedly causing developers headaches. More specifically, the console is apparently having trouble running games at 4K.

The report comes way of industry insider and leaker Dusk Golem, who claims they've heard that not only does Microsoft have the more powerful console with the Xbox Series X, but the cheaper console. The insider doesn't divulge any specifics about the price of either next-gen machine nor do they specify how much cheaper the Xbox Series X will be, but they do warn PlayStation fans need to prepare themselves for this news.

"People should get ready for the really real possibility that the PS5 is going to end up being the more expensive console between the two," said the leaker over on Twitter. "I'm trying not to say much here as I was asked not to but prepare yourself.

The leaker continued, noting PS5 is struggling with 4K games, which could result in a lot of "fake" 4K on the console:

"This puts the Xbox Series X in a position where it'll be the less expensive and more powerful console. I used Resident Evil 8 as an example, but I've heard from other developers that PS5 struggles with 4k games in particular so you'll see a lot of fake 4k. That doesn't matter to some, but get ready for that too. Xbox Series X doesn't have the same problem."

Unfortunately, this is where the report ends. That said, Dusk Golem later clarified this is simply what they've heard anecdotally while speaking to developers. In other words, take it all with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and even if it's correct, it's also subject to change. Further, for all we know it's outdated.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this latest report about its console, and it's unlikely it will. Rarely does the PlayStation maker comment on rumors and reports of this variety.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. There's currently no word of a price point.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.