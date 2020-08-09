PlayStation Leaker Claims Forgotten PS2 and PS3 Series Is Being Revived as PS5 Game

✖

A new leak claims that a forgotten PS2, PS3, and PSP series is being revived as a PS5 game. Back in June, Sony Interactive Entertainment and its various studios revealed a smattering of PS5 first-party exclusives, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. That said, Sony has plenty of unaccounted for teams and studios that haven't revealed what they are working on, including Guerrilla Games' second team.

We know Guerrilla Games is working on Horizon Forbidden West, but we also know it's now a two-game studio. And we know this other team is working on a multiplayer shooter based on job listings and some of the top-tier talent it recruited from the Rainbow Six Siege team. The question is: what is this team working on?

Well, it's possible it's working on a new Killzone game. After all, Sony and Guerrilla Games have gone back to Killzone a few times at this point. This is certainly one of the most likely options. The other more likely option is a SOCOM reboot, which has been rumored here and there.

Adding to these rumors is a brand new one from an anonymous leaker who has been on a roll lately. For example, they revealed the latest State of Play would be announced when it was, and word that it would feature no big PS5 news, including pricing information or hardware reveals. They also hinted at controversial third-party deals on PS5 before reports of such started to make the round and before Marvel's Avengers announced Spider-Man will be an exclusive hero on PlayStation platforms.

According to this leaker, a SOCOM game is in development for PS5, and it may even be launch or launch window game.

Unfortunately, this is all the leaker reveals. And for now, there's no way of validating it. That said, if the game has been in development for PS5 and if it's going to release anytime soon, we should hear about it sooner rather than later.

In the meanwhile, take everything here with a major grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but it's subject to change. Further, while anonymous leakers have provided some of the biggest scoops over the years, they historically aren't incredibly reliable.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.