PS5 Reportedly About to Get Harder to Buy

In 2020, when the PS5 was released, it was near impossible to buy. Every PS5 restock since, it’s been just as difficult to get your hands on the console, if not more challenging, unless of course, you’re willing to pay a premium price point to scalpers on eBay and other reseller sites. Unfortunately, securing an order of the elusive console ahead of Black Friday and Christmas is about to get even harder, or at least that’s what a new report claims.

According to a brand spanking new report out of Bloomberg, which claims to have sources familiar with Sony’s manufacturing plans, Sony is cutting its PS5 manufacturing numbers by — roughly — one million units. In other words, Sony is going to produce one million fewer consoles between now and the end of its fiscal year (the end of March) than it anticipated. What does this mean? Well, it means the PS5 is going to be even harder this holiday season to buy than it was last holiday season. And last holiday season it was near impossible to buy.

Between now and the end of Sony’s fiscal year, the PlayStation makers are anticipating to manufacture another 15 million PS5 consoles. That’s a lot of consoles, but it’s not going to be enough to meet demand, especially if scalpers and their bots are going to continue to poach online restocks, and right now, there’s no indication this is going to change. The reseller market for the PS5 is still quite lucrative.

For what it’s worth, while Bloomberg is typically and traditionally very reliable, they have has been wrong in the past, and so there’s a chance this is faulty information, but from what we understand, it’s not. The semiconductor shortage is still squeezing production. Meanwhile, the shipping crisis isn’t helping either.

