New PlayStation Plus Report Has Subscribers on PS5 Worried

A new report about the PS5 has good news for owners of the latest Sony console, but bad news for PlayStation Plus subscribers on the console. Several months ago, we relayed that the PS5, like the PS4, had a CBOMB/CMOS issue that meant if the battery died on a PS5, users would lose the ability to not only play their digital games, but their physical games, in the hypothetical future where PSN servers are down, whether temporarily or permanently. Of course, the latter is unlikely, but the former — a temporary outage — has been a problem in the past. That said, thankfully Sony was quick to fix this issue, mostly. The issue is still very relevant for PS Plus subscribers on the console.

As Does It Play relays over on Twitter, physical PS5 and PS4 games that were having trouble installing to a console with a dead battery are no longer having any issues. This also applies to digital PS4 and PS5 games. It does not apply to PlayStation Plus games, or in other words, games you have on your console through PlayStation Plus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, if you read the fine print of PlayStation Plus, you’ll know you don’t own any of the games you download through it. You basically have extended rentals. This is why if your subscription lapses you lose access to these games. So, it makes sense that PlayStation Plus games wouldn’t work if the service is gone. That said, it’s still not ideal.

Many pay for PlayStation Plus to play games online. However, there are PS4 and PS5 games that pay the fee for the monthly free games. And this is fine, of course. You’re still getting plenty of bang for your buck. However, it’s important to keep in mind that your access to these games is limited.

TL;DR,



– The physical PS5 games that were having trouble installing before are now installing and working fine



– PS4 Physical games install and work fine



– PS5 & PS4 Digital games now work with a dead battery



– PS Plus games do not work with a dead battery — Does it play? (@DoesItPlay1) November 2, 2021

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — including all of the latest news on PS4, PS5, PlayStation Plus, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Now — click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below: