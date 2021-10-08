PS5’s Big New Feature Is Getting Slammed by PlayStation Fans

A recent PS5 update added a big new feature to the console, a feature that many PlayStation fans will remember was promised for the PS4, but never came to fruition. The feature, dubbed Game Trials, was added last week, and right now it allows PS5 users to demo two PlayStation Studios’ games: Death Stranding and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. At the moment, it’s unclear what the future holds for the feature and whether or not it will be expanded upon. That said, if it’s going to stick around, let alone be expanded upon, Sony may want to tweak it.

With the feature, PS5 users can currently trial Death Standing for six hours and Sackboy: A Big Adventure for five hours. Five and six hours is of course plenty of time to trial each game and figure out if you want to splash some cash on the full version of each respective game. However, the timer doens’t begin when you boot up said games. Rather, it begins when you start the download process, which renders the feature pretty useless for those with slow Internet as it means the trial will be over or at least mostly over by the time the download is complete. Meanwhile, even if you have don’t slow Internet, you’re still going to lose time on the clock downloading the game.

Now, on the surface level, this seems like an oversight, but it’s also quite possible this is how Sony wants the feature to work to ensure participants don’t experience too much of any given game. Whatever the case, it’s not sitting well with PS5 users.

At the moment of publishing, Sony hasn’t addressed any of this feedback. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation — including not just the latest on the PS5, but the PS4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation Plus, and PlayStation Now — click here.