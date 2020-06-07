New PS5 Video Imagines What the UI Could Look Like

✖

A new PS5 video is making the rounds for an impressive take on what the console's UI could look like. The new PlayStation console is only a handful of months away, yet we know very little about the console. We don't have a precise release date. We don't know its price point. And we don't even know what the console looks like. We know what its new DualSense controller looks like, and that's about it.

That said, while Sony is keeping PlayStation fans in the dark, it's not stopping them from imagining what the console could look like, or in this case, what its UI may look like. Taking to Twitter, JoAccord revealed a slick PlayStation 5 concept UI they created, featuring a bold design that looks like it's at least partially inspired by the Xbox's current UI.

As you may know, there have been a few attempts at envisioning the PS5's UI, and this has to be one of the most impressive takes yet, which explains why it's been making the rounds. As you can see, the design actually looks like a blend between what Xbox has been doing with its UI and the PS4's current UI. It's a bit busier than the latter, but at the same time, it looks more convenient to use.

🎁🎮Gang! Just published PlayStation 5 Concept UI on the dribbbs... #InVisionStudio #PS5

Go grab em here 👉🏽https://t.co/uiEvJh7x9Q pic.twitter.com/QTwF97bV9f — Joshua, The Creator 🇳🇬 (@JoAccord) June 4, 2020

Since the start of the generation until now, there's hardly been a single bad thing said about the PS4's UI, which makes me think that PS5 will largely mimic its design with only a few tweaks here and there. At the same time, looking at what PlayStation has done in the past, it's also entirely possible it will completely change things up.

