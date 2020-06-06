PS5's "Big" Launch Lineup Teased in New Rumor

✖

PlayStation is reportedly preparing a "big" launch lineup for the PS5. The PS4 didn't have the greatest games at launch. Some of the best games of this generation have been PS4 exclusives, but it took a little bit before PlayStation hit its stride in this regard. That said, apparently, Sony won't make this mistake again with the PS5. According to a new rumor, Sony has been working on launch games for a long time, and as a result, the console is about to have a "pretty f*****g big" launch lineup.

The rumor comes way of Maximillian Dood, a popular streamer, YouTuber, and one of the biggest names in the fighting game community. In other words, this isn't a random Reddit poster or from the depth of 4chan, but a prominent figure in the video game community. Unfortunately, Maximillian doesn't divulge any further details, but notes the vague scoop is based on what he's heard from industry friends.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt or two. While there's no reason not to believe Maximillian, his sources aren't divulged. Further, it's important to remember, nothing here is official and of course, everything is also subject to change.

That said, thanks to a variety of rumors, reports, and leaks, we have a pretty decent idea of what exclusive games from PlayStation Studios we may see at the launch of the console, including the following games:

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is speculation. That said, we should be hearing more about upcoming PS5 games sometime later this month.

The PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, we don't know how much it will cost, but we do have a good idea of the console's price.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.