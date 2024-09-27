PS5 Fans Discover Trick That Instantly Improves the Console

A PlayStation fan has discovered and shared a trick that instantly improves the Sony console. Compared to the PS4, the PS5 doesn't nearly have as many customization options. Since the console's release in 2020, Sony has added some more options but it still doesn't come close to what the PS4 offered. In a recent update though, some home screen customization options were added to the PS5.

One of the options PS5 users can take advantage of is widgets. To this end, manipulating the widgets PlayStation fans can improve the aesthetic of the home screen. More specifically, there is a way to get your widgets on the bottom of the screen rather than locked to the left. This option was made possible with the new Welcome Hub update.

As a default, there are a minimum of three widgets and they are locked to the left screen, but you can move them to the bottom. As relayed on the PS5 Reddit page, first you need to begin with nine widgets; the three you want and six random ones. From here, you can move the widgets with the square button. Doing this, make sure the three you want are at the bottom of each row. After this is done, disable the widgets you don't want, and you will be left with the three at the bottom you wanted. The final result should look similar to the image below.

(Photo: Reddit)

Whether Sony will continue to update the PS5 home screen, remains to be seen. The Welcome Hub update could be the extent of what PS5 users get, especially considering we are about halfway through the console generation. And for what it is worth, much of the work that was done to the PS4 home screen was done in the first half of the generation. This obviously also suggest this will be the extent Sony tweaks and improve the PS5 home screen.

