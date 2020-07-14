PS5 Weight Revealed And It's Much Heavier Than PS4

✖

We already knew the PS5 is much bigger than the PS4, but it's been unclear just how much bigger the new PlayStation console is. That said, a new Amazon Germany listing for the console has revealed the console's alleged weight. According to the German branch of the international retailer, the PS5 will weigh a whopping 4.78 KG, which is 10.54 pounds. To put that into perspective, the PS4 weighs only 6.17 pounds. Meanwhile, the infamous "fat" PS3 weighs in at 11.02 pounds. In other words, if this information is accurate, the PS5 isn't the heaviest PlayStation console to date, but it's up there.

Why does the console weigh so much? Well, it's a little unclear, but it's obvious Sony went with a bigger design to prevent overheating issues. The PS4 is a light and sleek console, but its compactness combined with its lack of airflow and proper cooling units means it overheats often. And that's why it sounds like a jet is taking off when you try and play Red Dead Redemption 2 on it.

At 10.54 pounds though, the PS5 isn't just substantially heavier than the PS4, but even the bulky PS4 Pro, which only weighs 7.27 pounds. What does this mean? Well, not only is the console heavy, but it's likely quite big, which means you may have to make some changes to your entertainment system to account for it.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this apparent leak. Nor has Amazon. And it's unlikely either party will. That said, in the meantime, take all of this with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official.

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release worldwide this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, there's been no official word of a release date or price point, but we do have a new rumor claiming to have the scoop on both of these details.

