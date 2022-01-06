Unannounced PS5 Exclusive From Final Fantasy Developer Leaked

According to a new report, a new PS5 console exclusive is going to be announced soon from Square Enix, best known as the makers of games and series like Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Tomb Raider, NieR, and Just Cause. Square Enix and PlayStation have a long history of working closely together, and according to a new report, this is set to continue with the PS5 generation. The report claims that Square Enix “is firmly in Sony’s camp, even beyond what’s publicly known.” Unfortunately, the rest of the report is equally broad and vague.

The information comes the way of VGC journalist Jordan Middler (via Reddit), who teases that the next fruit of this relationship is going to be revealed soon. What game exactly and from what internal Square Enix team, it’s not said. What is noted is that it will be a timed exclusive that eventually comes to, at least, the PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Other shared tidbits include that Final Fantasy is locked down as a PlayStation exclusive this generation, or at least that’s PlayStation’s intent, and so far, it seems to be fulfilling this ambition. Middler also notes that he is surprised the game in question, which is the first of many more PS5 console exlcusives, wasn’t revealed at The Game Awards 2021 in December, indicating that it’s very close to being revealed.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Everything here is unofficial, and even if it’s accurate, it’s vague and subject to change. As for PlayStation, it has not commented on this report or the speculation it has created, nor has Square Enix. We don’t anticipate this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation, click here.