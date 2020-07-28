Brand New PS5 Feature Accidentally Leaked

✖

A brand new, unannounced PS5 feature has been revealed, not by PlayStation, but by an outlet who recently ran some preview coverage of an upcoming PS5 game. The past month or so, we've heard many developers, and sometimes Sony itself, tease that there's a lot more to show with the PS5. This includes more games, new features, our first look at the UI, a new PlayStation Store, and much more. We should start to hear about these details in the next month or so. In the meanwhile, Gamereactor's new preview article of WRC 9 has leaked one of these features early.

The preview has since been taken down, but not before Gematsu captured a screenshot talking about an unannounced PS5 feature. Unfortunately, the newly leaked feature is a small one and incredibly exciting, but beggars can't be choosers.

In the aforementioned article, the outlet mentions a PS5 "Activities" feature that allows players to essentially hop to specific bits of content straight from the menu. If this feature is real, then it likely confirms the rumors and leaks suggesting PS5 players will be able to download specific parts of any given game and jump right into them without needing to download the whole game.

How this is would be possible, is unclear, but it's certainly courtesy of the PS5's impressive SSD, one of the few bits of tech more advanced than what the Xbox Series X is offering.

That said, as always, take all of this with a grain of salt, like you would any leaked information. Nothing here is official. At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on the leak, and it's unlikely it will.

