PlayStation's 3 Best PS5 Games Are All on Sale

The three best exclusive games that have come to PlayStation 5 since the console launched back in 2020 are now on sale. For the most part, many of PlayStation's biggest first-party releases over the past couple of years have come to both PS5 and PS4. That being said, there have been some titles that have come about that have been wholly exclusive to PS5. Now, the most acclaimed games on Sony's latest hardware have been marked down in time for the holidays.

As of this moment, Sony has discounted Returnal, The Last of Us Part 1, and Demon's Souls on the PlayStation Store. All three of these games are part of PlayStation's Black Friday promotion and will be available at discounted prices through November 29th. Both Returnal and Demon's Souls have had their prices roughly chopped in half, while The Last of Us Part 1 is discounted by about 25%.

In case you're wondering how these PS5 games can be considered the best of the best on the platform, according to Metacritic, these are the three highest-reviewed titles that have landed on the platform over the past few years. While there are some games on PS5 that received higher scores (Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Hades), those titles are also available to play elsewhere. As such, when only accounting for games that can be played on PS5 and PS5 only, these exclusives are the top that you can play.

