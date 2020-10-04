PlayStation Fans Think God of War Director Is Teasing a New PS5 Game

✖

PlayStation fans think God of War director Cory Barlog is teasing a new PS5 game over on Twitter that isn't the new God of War game announced for PS5 last month. Over on his personal Twitter account, Barlog changed his location to "deep space." Adding to this, the director also changed his banner to a photo of hypersleep chambers from The Alien vs. Predator series. Topping this off, Barlog is also now rocking a space-themed profile picture.

Now, what makes this interesting is that there have been rumblings and rumors that Sony Santa Monica is working on a sci-fi game. Whether these rumors and Barlog's sci-fi Twitter makeover have any connection, who knows, but it's a link some PlayStation fans have made.

Further, as you may know, Barlog seemingly teased -- via Twitter -- the announcement of the new God of War game before it happened, so there's some history to the decorated director teasing things via the social media website. However, for now, it's hard to say if this is another example of that.

All of this is also fueling the long-running speculation that this new God of War game is not being helmed by Barlog, but by Eric Williams.

Unfortunately, for now, PlayStation fans are left with nothing but speculation. If Sony Santa Monica is indeed working on another game in addition to a new God of War, we likely won't hear about it for a while given that Sony has already announced so many first-party PS5 games releasing in the next 12 to 24 months.

As for Barlog, if the God of War director provides any additional "teases" or any type of comment or clarification, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

