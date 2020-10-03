PlayStation Leak Reportedly Reveals PS5 Startup, UI, and Black Controller

✖

A potentially massive PS5 leak has surfaced online and is making the rounds within the PlayStation community for what it reveals. More specifically, a new video has surfaced over on Reddit reportedly revealing the PS5 boot-up sequence, the user UI, and a black version of the DualSense controller. As you may know, Sony hasn't officially revealed any of this, making this leak a potentially substantial one.

The leak comes way of Reddit and in video form, which doesn't automatically mean it's not fake, but it's harder to fake a video than an image. Usually, when you're dealing with fake videos, they are blurry, quick, and relatively unrevealing. This video doesn't tick any of these boxes, but again, that doesn't mean it's legit.

As for the video itself, it's in Russian and starts off with someone holding the controller, and booting up the console by pressing the PlayStation button on said controller. From here we see a white PlayStation logo on a black screen, then a warning message in Russian, and then the user select screen. And that's the whole video, which you can check out for yourself, below:

As you can see, the boot-up sequence is quite long. More specifically, in this video, it takes the console 23 seconds from the moment it's started to get to the user selection screen. This is a bit slow. At 23 seconds, it would be faster than the startup for the PS4, but slower than the startup for the PS3.

As for the video itself, it appears to involve a development kit, which might mean that's the controller that comes with the dev kit. In other words, even if this video is legit, it may not mean there's going to be a black version of the DualSense controller. I mean, you'd assume eventually there will be, but this may not be indicating that.

All of that said, as always, take everything here with a grain of salt like you would any leak. Nothing here is official. Further, at the moment, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not commented on the leak, and it's unlikely it will, as the company has a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to leaks. If it does, we will be sure to update this story with whatever is provided.

The PS5 is set to release worldwide on November 12, priced at $400 or $500, depending on what version you cop. For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the console click here or check out the links below: