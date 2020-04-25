5 Rumored PS5 Exclusive Launch Games

The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to release this holiday season, but at the moment of publishing, we have virtually zero salient details about the console. We don't know what day it's releasing. We don't know how much it will cost. And we don't know what games are launching alongside it. While the list of Every PS5 Game Confirmed So Far continues to grow, it's currently pretty paltry and bolstered by cross-generational games. Meanwhile, Sony has not revealed a single first-party or second-party exclusive for the console. That said, while Sony remains reticent about the PS5, rumors, reports, and leaks are starting to flow in about the console, and especially the games that are in development for it. Ultimately, it's not specs or features that sell hardware, it's games. Many are wondering should they upgrade their PS4 to PS5? This is a good question, but unfortunately it doesn't have a simple answer, especially until we know what games are launching alongside or near the console. However, if any of the games below tickle your fancy, then the upgrade will probably be worth it. Below, you can find 5 rumored PS5 exclusives that may end up being launch games for the console:

Horizon Zero Dawn 2 (Photo: SIE) Horizon Zero Dawn 2 hasn't been officially announced, but it's been the subject of many rumors, reports, and leaks lately. It's not a matter of if it's in development, but when it will be revealed. Everyone and their mother's father's nephew's pet emperor penguin is betting on the sequel being in development. Not only did its predecessor debut to very strong sales and critical-acclaim, but it did it as a new IP, which makes the feat all the more impressive. Further, Guerrilla Games has on more than one occasion essentially confirmed the game is in development via job listings. However, if development began after the first game hit in 2017, then it's safe to assume this will probably be a 2021 title. Chance of Being a Launch Game: 2/5

New Ratchet and Clank (Photo: SIE) We've been hearing about a new Ratchet and Clank for awhile. In fact, many assumed the follow up to 2016's reboot would be on PS4, and it may very well be, but it's looking like it will also be on PS5 at this point. While rumors and reports of the sequel have been hanging around for awhile, they aren't very abundant, unlike some other games on here. As a result, we know next to nothing about the game, but that should change soon. Chance of Being a Launch Game: 3/5

SOCOM Reboot The rumored SOCOM reboot is the biggest question mark on this list. We know Guerrilla Games is working on Horizon Zero Dawn 2, but it has two studios. And according to various job listings and new hires, this second studio is making a multiplayer shooter. The obvious candidate here is a new Killzone game, but there's been almost zero rumors or leaks or reports pointing to this. While a Killzone game did launch with the PS4, many believe this second studio is actually working on a SOCOM game, a series Sony killed off for no good reason. Chances of Being a Launch Game: 1/5

Demon's Souls Remake (Photo: Bandai Namco) Before we heard about any game on this list, we heard about a Demon's Souls Remake from Bluepoint. In fact, many thought Bluepoint's next game was going to be on PS4, but it looks like it's actually making a PS5 game, or at least it's working on a cross-gen release. At this point, I'm fairly confident in saying Bluepoint is working on a remake of Demon's Souls, but there have been rumors suggesting it's working on something else, like a Metal Gear Solid remake or a remake of The Legend of Dragoon. Chances of Being a Launch Game: 4/5