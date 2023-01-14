PS5 Report Warns New Update May Freeze Your Console

A new PS5 report warns that the new update that went live this week may cause freezing issues. Dubbed Update 22.02-06.50.00, the new update adds DualSense Edge support and apparently some type of backend bug that is particularly causing those that play multiplayer games a big headache because the bug is randomly signing PS5 users out of PSN to accept the new terms and conditions that come with the update. If you're playing a game offline, this isn't a huge issue, but is obviously a substantial issue if you're playing online and in the middle of a game or match.

If you're being plagued with this issue you'll be happy to know there is indeed a workaround. When you boot up your console, manually sign out of PSN and then sign back in. When you do this, you'll get a prompt to accept the new terms and conditions. And that's all you need to do. The report, which comes from PlayStation Lifestyle, also notes that some users are experiencing freezing when this bug rears its head. If this happens, just follow the same steps as it appears to be triggered by the terms and conditions bug.

Why any of this is happening, we don't know. PlayStation hasn't acknowledged the issue yet, but it will presumably fix it with a follow-up update if required. It's possible PlayStation will be able to fix it from the PSN side of things. As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves, but don't expect anything to change until the weekend is over.

