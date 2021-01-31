New PS5 Restock Canceled After Retail Chaos

✖

A recent PS5 restock has been canceled after some good ol' retail chaos. Last year, fights broke out over the new PS5, and in some cases, people were even arrested brawls over the elusive PlayStation console. For the most part, bedlam like this has been primarily in the United States, but recently it was a Japanese retailer that had to stop its PS5 restock after customers got out of hand.

According to a report out of the home nation of PlayStation, one of Japan's largest Yodobashi Camera stores recently restock the PS5, which naturally drew a massive crowd of PlayStation fans looking to get their hands on the machine. And from here, the chaos began, with customers pushing and shoving not just each other but staff members. As the situation escalated, the local authorities were called, and not long after this, the restock was cut short. It's unclear if anyone got a PS5 that day, but according to Creatures Inc's Dave Gibson, it was an "insanity" he's never seen before in Japan.

Below, you can check out a video taken from the perspective of the crowd, courtesy of Gibson's personal Twitter account:

They cancelled the sale due to people being insane!! Pushed so hard even the cash registers and staff went backwards. I've never seen that kind of insanity in japan before... — Dave Gibson ⠿ POKEMON🗼 (@AJapaneseDream) January 30, 2021

For now, take, everything here with a grain of salt given that all of this information comes not the way of the retailer, but from personal accounts and reports. That said, as you can see for yourself in the video above, the crowd was far from orderly.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including all of the latest PS5 news, rumors, leaks, reviews, previews, guides, deals, and more -- click here or check out some of the relevant links below:

H/T, Kotaku.