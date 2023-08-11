First Video of PS5 Slim Reportedly Leaks Online

A video that is supposedly of the new PlayStation 5 "slim" console has reportedly leaked online. It has become pretty much common knowledge to expect any console you buy at launch will inevitably get at least one revision later down the line. Last generation, there were a few revisions with both the slim consoles and the beefed-up ones such as the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. However, it's anyone's guess when these revisions will come and just how much of a difference they'll make. Earlier today, the first image of the long-rumored PS5 "slim" leaked online. It didn't show the entire console, but it definitely indicated some cosmetic changes to the console.

Now, we've gotten a video that claims to feature the new, revised PS5 model. It's immediately clear that if this is a "slimmer" PS5, it's not that much slimmer. Previous slim consoles really do condense the consoles in a significant way, but this looks a lot like the PS5 that's already on store shelves. One of the key visual differences is there's a black line down the center of the PS5, which is possibly where the light that indicates whether the console is in standby or on is. As of right now, we have no idea when this console will be released, but rumors indicate it could be as soon as September. Rumors also suggest that the console will also have a detachable disc drive, but it remains to be seen how that will work or what purpose it might serve given there is already a digital-only PS5. Either way, we'll have to wait and see what comes of it.

Whether or not this PS5 will come at a different price is also up in the air. It seems like if it's slated to release in September, this could be a way to get more PlayStation consoles out there in time for Marvel's Spider-Man 2's release in October. Perhaps Sony will announce this at a surprise State of Play soon or it'll just be randomly announced one afternoon in the coming weeks.

What do you think of the supposed PS5 slim? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.