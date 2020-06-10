Multiple PS5 Games Leaked by Amazon

✖

Multiple PS5 games have leaked ahead of tomorrow's PlayStation 5 event, courtesy of Amazon UK. Today, PlayStation fans discovered numerous listings for PS5 games on the retailer, which also has a variety of placeholder listings for Xbox Series X games. Unfortunately, these listings don't divulge any specific games, but they do make mention of numerous publishers, such as Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games, Bethesda, Ubisoft, Konami, and Sony itself.

There are reportedly 118 PS5 game and accessories listings on the retailer at the moment, and for now, it's unclear why Amazon has this many listings up. Are these listings for games they know will be announced tomorrow at the PS5 event and later this summer? Or are these simply predictive listings in order to get pre-orders out the door as soon as possible?

Unfortunately, at the moment of writing this, none of this is clear, and neither Sony nor Amazon have offered up a comment, leaving PlayStation fans with nothing but speculation.

Below, you can read all of the publishers discovered so far with PS5 listings on Amazon:

Konami

Bethesda

Rockstar Games

Take-Two Interactive

Koch Media

Bandai Namco

Sony

EA

Deep Silver

Ubisoft

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

SEGA

Activision

Of course, all of these listings should be taken with a grain of salt. While these listings are most likely all for very real games, who knows what games they are for, and who knows when we will hear about these games.

There are also PS5 game listings on Amazon UK, games from Konami, Rockstar, 2K, Koch. Rockstar listing is delisted but can confirm it's on Amazon

Konami: https://t.co/q7tN3MKku1

Rockstar (delisted): https://t.co/iMpR81HP0n

2K: https://t.co/3XrzRwthRP

Koch: https://t.co/juWwifaK50 pic.twitter.com/TA1PobS96Q — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 10, 2020

More info about next gen listings on Amazon UK. 500GB/1TB/2TB models listed for PS5/XSX. 118 dummy listings Publishers: Konami, Bethesda, Rockstar, Koch/DeepSilver, Namco Bandaii, EA, Microsoft, Sony, Take 2/2K, Warner, SEGA, Activision & Ubisofthttps://t.co/MmB8NGkjS3 — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 10, 2020

Someone who claims to be a vendor on Amazon says there are 118 PS5 listings in total Also, those two PlayStation 5 console listings that have been floating around are probably inaccurate ..and PLEASE do not expect 118 games to be announced tomorrowhttps://t.co/nErOyhrKu2 pic.twitter.com/HVVzMkFjdy — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 10, 2020

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.