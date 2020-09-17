Another Big PS5 Exclusive Game Leaked by Retailer

✖

Another big PS5 exclusive game has been leaked by a retailer following yesterday's PS5 event, which revealed the console's price and release date, and even revealed games like God of War 2 and Hogwarts Legacy. It was a big day for the PS5, which has already amassed a serious lineup of exclusives games, which includes not just the aforementioned God of War 2, but Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon's Souls, Final Fantasy 16, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, and many more. That said, it looks like we may be able to add another to this list: Bloodborne Remastered.

Earlier this year, we heard that the 2015 PS4 exclusive was getting remastered for the PS5, but at the moment, we haven't heard anything about it in an official capacity. However, someone has spilled the beans for Sony, again.

French retailer FNAC, which leaked that PS5 pre-orders were going live yesterday, has listed "Bloodborne Remastered" under "PS5 games." Now, it's possible this is simply a mistake or based on the aforementioned rumor, but it's also quite possible it's a genuine leak. After all, retailers commit them all the time. However, they also make lots of mistakes, which is to say take this with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not commented on this "leak," and it's unlikely it will. And if it did, it would probably deny it with some clever PR speak.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide on November 12, two days after the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release. At release, the all-digital version of the console will cost $400, while the standard version with a disc-drive will run at $500.

