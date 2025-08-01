10 Video Games Releasing in August 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss

While July had a handful of tentpole releases, August is comparatively lighter. It’s mostly filled with ports, remakes, and remasters. However, these re-releases sit alongside a few more notable games that hit more than a few genre checkboxes. Here are the 10 biggest games coming out in August 2025.

1) The Rogue Prince of Persia

Prince of Persia had a bit of a moment with The Lost Crown, and The Rogue of Prince of Persia is primed to continue that momentum (despite the Lost Crown team being dissolved into other Ubisoft studios). This roguelite take on the franchise yields replayability its platformer predecessors don’t quite have and features an eye-catching art style and infectious Persian EDM hybrid soundtrack all its own.

And while there are many roguelite titles, this one comes from Evil Empire, which previously worked on the roguelite genre titan Dead Cells. The team has only vaguely confirmed an August release window after its stay in early access, meaning a delay is possible. It’s unclear if it’ll simultaneously launch on non-PC platforms (it has been rated for them, though), but this one is likely worth keeping an eye on.

Release Date: No solid release date yet, but it’s slated for PC.

2) Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia has always heavily featured Italians doing crimes in America, but Mafia: The Old Country is, as the title implies, finally taking the crimes to Italy. And not only is it a prequel, it’s also a throwback to other types of shooters that were prevalent during previous generations, as it is a more modest and linear experience that won’t take months to complete. It’s a bold swing to return to that era, especially when publishers seem afraid to put out moderately scoped projects. Not every game needs to be enormous, and it is up to Hangar 13 to prove that going for quality over quantity was the right choice.

Release Date: August 8th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

3) Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Hellblade 2 is the latest Xbox console exclusive to jump to PS5, something the publisher has seen a lot of success with. It remains to be seen if Senua’s latest journey will hit those highs here, but this new port is at least coming with additional features (that will also be patched into the Xbox and PC versions). These features include four hours of developer commentary, an enhanced photo mode, a performance mode, and a new difficulty that is a sort of permadeath mode. Hellblade 2 was a little divisive upon launch, but it’s possible it will gain new appreciation on PS5. An upgraded version of the first game is also being released on PS5 on the same day and will be free for owners of the PS4 original.

Release Date: August 12th via PS5 (already on Xbox Series X|S and PC)

4) Madden NFL 26

Madden NFL 26 is yet another Madden game and that means players are likely going to know whether or not they want it. This year’s edition features new coach tendencies, QB signatures, and advanced player traits, all of which are the result of an AI-powered system being fed over a decade of NFL footage. This means it’ll have more player-specific touches to further sell the fantasy of playing as these star athletes. This sits alongside dynamic subs, playbook expansion, new physics, player wear and tear, custom defensive zones, better player movement, position updates, more weather types, and more.

Release Date: August 14th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC

5) Sword of the Sea

Sword of the Sea is a little like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater meets Journey but with a sword, and that alone is enticing. This illustrious yet laidback game has players surfing on a large blade and doing tricks while restoring the world and is yet another game from Giant Squid, the team behind Abzu and The Pathless. The studio’s history of emphasizing striking art design and chill vibes while not forgoing game mechanics is impressive and bodes well for this new title.

Release Date: August 19th via PS5 and PC (will launch on PlayStation Plus Extra)

6) Gears of War: Reloaded

August is the month of ports, remasters, and remakes, and Gears of War: Reloaded is a mix of the first two options. It’s a update to the 2015 Ultimate Edition that gives the seminal 2006 title a graphical overhaul and splices in the DLC. While rather standard, this also marks the series’ debut on PlayStation systems.

It’ll have full cross-platform and cross-saves for its campaign and competitive multiplayer, as well as VRR and HDR support and all the DLC from the Windows release and Ultimate Edition. It’s a little odd to only re-release the first game yet again and not touch its sequels, but Gears of War is an important game worthy of being put in front of new audiences. Those who also own the digital version of Ultimate Edition on Xbox will also receive this as a free upgrade.

Release Date: August 26th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (will launch on Game Pass)

7) Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is probably going to cause quite a stir. Aside from the panned Metal Gear Solid: Survive, this is the first Metal Gear Solid game without the involvement of famed series director Hideo Kojima and is a remake of the 2005 classic. While the performances are the same, it features more modern features like being able to crouch walk and updated visuals that will likely be both beloved and hated. It’s unclear how this will pan out, but the base game has aged well and it’s possible that quality will shine through.

Release Date: August 28th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

8) Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World

Kirby and the Forgotten Land was one of the best Switch games, and now it is getting its own Switch 2 version. But instead of just being a prettier version of the original with some questionable new features like the Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom ports, this iteration of The Forgotten Land includes an actual expansion called Star-Crossed World. Little is known about this DLC, but it’ll feature new Mouthful Modes, levels, and abilities. And while mystery surrounds it, the remarkable quality of Forgotten Land gives this expansion a great foundation to work from.

Release Date: August 28th via Nintendo Switch 2

9) Lost Soul Aside

Lost Soul Aside is yet another action RPG coming from a Chinese studio, but, also like many of those other titles, it’s quite an impressive title. And instead of following FromSoftware’s lead, it’s more of a mix of Devil May Cry-style, juggle-heavy action games with a tonal dash of Final Fantasy 16. It’s been in development for over a decade and isn’t from a proven studio, but it has shown well and is a new title in a vastly underserved genre.

Release Date: August 29th via PS5 and PC

10) Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Shinobi has been a rather dormant franchise, but it turns out it has just been waiting in the shadows for its turn to strike with Shinboi: Art of Vengeance. This title is a visual stunner with its bright painterly art style, too, and is coming from the Streets of Rage 4 team, another game known for its artistic prowess. But it seems to have more than just killer visuals, since fast melee combat and challenging platforming are at the heart of the experience. It’s been quite a year for ninjas, but this one looks like it still might be one of the better ninja-related games.

Release Date: August 29th via PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC