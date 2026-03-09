Sony’s Big PS5 Game This Month Does Not Support PS5 Pro, But Xbox’s Big PS5 Game This Month Does

Xbox has been excellent at supporting the PS5 Pro, making sure the majority of its games that come to PS5 have PS5 Pro enhancements at launch. The same can’t really be said about Sony. At the bare minimum, Sony games should all be PS5 Pro-enhanced at launch, but they haven’t been. This is a bad look on its own, but when your primary competitor is releasing its games on your premium console with better support for it, it makes it look even worse.

More specifically, when MLB The Show 26 releases on March 17, PS5 and PS5 Pro users can expect to pay $70 for it, but users of the latter should not expect any PS5 Pro enhancements, at least according to its PlayStation Store listing. Now, this could change between now and the game’s release date next week, but this is unlikely. Furthermore, the game could get PS5 Pro support after launch, but there is no word of this, and this doesn’t do anything for those picking up the game at launch. Meanwhile, what PS5 Pro users can expect is Xbox’s South of Midnight to be PS5 Pro-enhanced when it releases on PS5 on March 31. And it will only cost $40 in comparison.

Xbox Supporting the PS5 Pro More Than Sony Itself

Of course, MLB The Show 26 is not going to benefit from PS5 Pro enhancements as much as some other games. This has been the case with other recent examples as well, such as God of War Sons of Sparta and LEGO Horizon Adventures. However, there would certainly be some benefits, and even if the upgrades are marginal, something is better than nothing.

It’s not a good look when you’re not even supporting your own console with the bare minimum, and it sends a message to third parties on your platform that they don’t need to pay it much attention either. Meanwhile, if previous examples are any indicator, then PS5 Pro enhancements will not be added to MLB The Show 26 even after launch.

Unfortunately, there is no reason to expect the situation to change or improve because there has been time for both of these things, and neither has happened. For some strange reason, Sony refuses to mandate its studios and development partners to account for PS5 Pro.

