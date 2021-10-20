Big PS5 Issue Is Back After Being “Fixed” Months Ago

A big PS5 issue is seemingly back from the grave after being fixed earlier in the year. Back in February, Sony fixed one of the PS5’s biggest issues it was suffering since launch, and that was the PS5 disc installation bug, which would install the PS4 versions of games onto the PS5 rather than the PS5 version. Why it would do this is unclear, but it was supposedly fixed earlier this year. And it was, but now it appears it has been revived with the latest update to the console, or at least that’s what numerous reports on Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere suggest.

Just like the first time, it doesn’t seem to be specific to any single game, with users reporting issues with games like Death Stranding and No Man’s Sky. Of course, if there’s no PS4 version of the game, then the bug is irrelevant, but most games on PS5, including new PS5 releases, are cross-gen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I got the PS5 version [of Death Stranding] downloaded and installed, but every day my PS5 keeps showing that the PS4 version of Death Stranding is either installed (even though I’ve deleted it 3x’s now) or that it’s currently installing it,” reads one report over on Reddit.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear why the issue is back, how prevalent it is, if Sony is aware it’s returned, or when a fix will be issued. In other words, there’s a ton of salient missing information at the moment. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, double-check to make sure you’re playing the PS5 version of the games, and not the PS4 version.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation 5 — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals — click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below: