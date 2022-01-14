Next PS5 In-Store Restock Announced

The next in-store PS5 restock has been announced. Unlike Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and other major retailers in the United States, GameStop has been hosting frequent in-store restocks for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The kicker has been that these restocks, just like their online restocks, have been limited to bundles featuring add-ins that jack up the price like subscriptions, games, and controllers. Tomorrow’s in-store restock is no exception. This restock will also be limited to GameStop Pro members.

Like previous in-store GameStop restocks, not every GameStop store across the country will be participating. That said, unless you’re in North Dakota or South Dakota, it should be easy enough to find a participating store, you just may have to drive a few hours.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re in the market for the $400 digital model, you’re out of luck. It’s not included in any of the available bundles, and it never is. As the whole world knows, buying the standard $500 PS5 isn’t easy. Buying the $400 digital model is near impossible.

https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1481634937216266241

As always, we will keep you updated on the situation. Right now, there’s no word of when exactly on January 14 the restock will happen, which suggests it will commence once the store opens. There’s also no word on how many units any given store will have. That said, the odds are in your favor if you’re after one, as it’s all locked behind a GameStop Pro subscription.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — including the latest on PS5 and PS5 restocks — click here or, alternatively, check out the smattering of links listed right below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Will you try and snatch a PS5 tomorrow at your local GameStop?