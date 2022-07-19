PSN on PS4 and PS5 Down for Some Users

PlayStation has confirmed that PSN on PS4 and PS5 is experiencing issues, with the service being completely down for some users. According to the official PlayStation Status website, there are account management issues, which means some users are unable to log in to PSN, create an account, or edit their account. In addition to this, game streaming is down for some users alongside the PlayStation Store, which means PS4 and PS5 users can't browse, purchase, or download anything from the digital storefront. It's unclear when exactly the issues began, but the Playstation Status website claims it began receiving reports at 1:30 pm EST or, in other words, about an hour ago.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what's causing the problem and just how widespread it is, but many have begun to report the outage. Some have speculated the issue could have something to do with the heatwave that's smacked the United States, however, while possible, this is very unlikely. That said, it's a random time for PSN to go down, as it usually only goes down during periods of high traffic, like during holidays or on the weekends. There's little chance that this overload related, which means it may be a DDoS attack. If this is the case, it may be down for a while.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. Usually, when PSN goes down the issues are resolved quite quickly, however, the fact it's already been down for an hour may point toward a larger problem.

So far, PlayStation hasn't said a peep about the issue nor acknowledged it beyond updates to the PlayStation Status website. It's unlikely this will change unless they stay down for a long time. When and if this happens, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation, click here.